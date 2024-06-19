Carolyn Ann McIlwain, Oliver Springs

Carolyn Ann McIlwain, age 66, of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully at home on June 18th, 2024; with her daughters by her side. She fought hard for nearly five years against metastatic breast cancer with faith and determination. Although the cancer wrecked her body, it could not take her victory.

Carol was a lifelong resident of the Oliver Springs community and a member of Beech Park Baptist Church. She attended Oliver Springs High School, owned her own company, and attended TCAT later in life; to be a nursing assistant and a licensed phlebotomist. She was a devoted caretaker and advocate for those she loved. Along with that she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. Sissy Carol was everyones favorite! She was the glue that held our huge family together; she was the common ground for all. Her family and faith were two of the most important things to her.

Carol was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles and Mary McCarty, brother, Steve McCarty, daughter, Shawna Turner, and best friend, Fred McIlwain.

Carol is survived by: her partner of 26 years, Darron Westbrook, two sisters, Gail Turpin (Doug), and Lynn Bowling, her children Scott Mitchell, of Alabama, Jennifer Mitchell, Sam McIlwain, and Casey Parker (Sean), all of Tennessee. She leaves behind thirteen grandchildren: Andrew Hill, Nikki Mitchell, Serenatie McIlwain, Emilia McIlwain, Damien McIlwain, Alissa McIlwain, Elijah Turner, Ella Grace Turner, Levi Turner, Olivia Mitchell, Uriah Adcock, Saban Adcock, Alexander Ray Parker, and one great-grandson Kyron Soles. The list of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends that grieve for Carol would be too numerous to name.

Carol was a bright spot in a dark world for many people. She was silly, strong, stubborn, and oh so loved. Most importantly, she was unapologetic about her love of God and faith in Christ.



Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2024, at Beech Park Baptist Church. A funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Robbie Leach officiating.



Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the McIlwain family.

