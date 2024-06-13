Calvin Guthridge, 98, a veteran of World War II and the Korean War passed away quietly in his sleep on June 11, 2024.

Born at home in the Bruner Hill neighborhood of Tulsa, OK, on September 22, 1925, Calvin was the only child of Anna Hammer Guthridge and Jack Guthridge. After graduating from high school, he joined the Navy and served in the Pacific Theater. He then returned to duty during the Korean War for the atomic bomb tests in the Marshall Islands off of Eniwetock Atoll. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, Calvin attended college on the GI Bill, graduating with a degree in history from the University of Tulsa. He then took a job in the oil and gas industry, first in Hobbs, NM, and then in Midland, TX.

In Midland, Calvin met Ruth Jane Lieberman, a Chicago native. She had moved to Texas after graduating from the University of Oklahoma. They married in 1955 and moved to Tulsa, a few blocks from Calvin’s childhood home. They had three children, Elizabeth (Liz) Guthridge, Rachel Guthridge Carlson, and David Guthridge. Calvin and Ruth were married for 61 years when Ruth died in 2016.

Calvin is survived by his three children; their spouses, David Matthews, Don Carlson, and Robin Guthridge; and two grandchildren, Rebecca Carlson Sebastian and her husband Kyle Sebastian and Ben Carlson and his partner Elisabeth Martin. For his family and friends, Calvin modeled how to live and work to the fullest. He retired from Samson Resources at the age of 75, after becoming conversant in e-mail—a helpful skill for maintaining connections, especially after he and Ruth moved to Oak Ridge, TN in 2005 to be closer to his daughter Rachel, her husband, and their two children.

While at Samson, Calvin also served as an active participant on the company’s corporate challenge sporting team. Calvin’s events were bicycling and running. He was a devoted cyclist, riding to and from work every day for more than 20 years. He also biked across the state of Oklahoma on the annual Freewheel bicycle ride for many years, completed the Iowa Ragbrai once, and rode in the Hotter’N Hell Hundred around Wichita Falls, TX multiple times. Calvin also loved gardening, photography, sailing, and music. His musical interests started in high school, playing the tuba in the Sand Springs school band.

While stationed in Boston for the Navy, he took the train to New York to see Broadway shows. In addition to Broadway musicals, he enjoyed opera, classical music, and big-band jazz. He shared these passions with his children and friends. A big believer in education along with his late wife, Calvin encouraged his children and grandchildren to share his love of reading, following current events, and learning continuously.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...