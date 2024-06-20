Cadillac Crashes into Rockwood Insurance Building, No Major Injuries

This afternoon, a Cadillac crashed into the Mark Clem Insurance building in Rockwood. Police and fire departments responded, rescuing an elderly woman driver and a young child from the vehicle. Both occupants were unharmed and did not require hospital transport. The building sustained significant damage.
