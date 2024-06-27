Brenda Kay (Gibson) Fritz, Clinton

Brenda Kay (Gibson) Fritz

February 24, 1953- June 23, 2024

Brenda Fritz, age 71 of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Brenda was born in Clinton to the late Junior and Hazel Gibson.

Brenda was a long-time member of Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs, TN, and a devout and joyous lover of the Lord. She never missed a moment to share this love and joy with anyone. She was an exceptional wife, mother, Mimi, sister and friend. She loved us all so well and loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart.

Brenda was beautiful inside and out. Though her physical body had been in pain for many years, her fun-loving spirit was always up for an adventure. We find peace and rejoice now in her complete healing. She is preceded in death by her parents John Junior Gibson and Hazel (Russell) Gibson and her brother Gary Wayne Gibson.

Survived by her devoted husband of 47 years, Jack Fritz, her children Ty Fritz and wife Jenny, Kathi (Fritz) Seger and husband David, and grandchildren Keenan Fritz and Reesa Fritz. Bonus family Shawn and Trey MacDonald, and their children, and several close friends whom she considered family.

Receiving of friends will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm with funeral service at 7:00 pm at Beech Park Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

www.holleygamble.com

