Brandon Hill, Harriman

Mr. Brandon Hill, age 30 of Harriman passed away on Friday, June 21, 2024. He worked in construction for many years.

James was preceded in death by his grandfather: Jack Hill.

Grandmother: Beverly Thompson.

Uncle: Richard Hill

He is survived by his wife: Kiaira Hill.

Daughters: Zaylee and Brayleigh Hill.

Stepdaughter: Kaisley Martinez.

Father: DeLynn Hill.

Mother: Kirsten Duncan of Union City, TN

Brothers: Joseph and Jared Hill.

Grandmother: Shirley Huntley.

Uncles: Josh Rymer, Kent Rutledge, Json Rutledge, and Brian Langley.

Aunt: Monica Rymer.

And many special cousins and friends.

The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Brandon Hill during this time.

