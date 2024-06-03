Boyd Leon Cheek, Rockwood

Mr. Boyd Leon Cheek, age 87, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Friday, May 31, 2024, at the Parkwest Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born September 15, 1938, in Coal Hill, Tennessee, and was a member of the Coal Hill Baptist Church. Boyd was a retired Attendant at the former Ray’s Car Wash and Calvin’s Market in Rockwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Houston Cheek and Eva Mae Sheldon Cheek; brothers, Calvin Cheek, and Jimmy Cheek; sisters, Carolyn Lundy, and Phyllis Cheek; and nephews, Ray Cheek, William Lundy, and Dakota Howard.

Survivors include:

Sister:            Frankie Louise Howard of Rockwood, TN

Nephews:        Charlie Howard
            Dennis Howard

Nieces:        Donna Howard
            Debbie Cheek
            Sherry Cheek
            Janelle Cheek

And several Great Nieces and Great Nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Dennis Howard officiating. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Boyd Leon Cheek. 

