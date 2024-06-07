Bondy Stocks, Rocky Top

Bondy Stocks, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. She was born June 19, 1952, in Lake City, Tennessee, to the late Louis and Edith Phillips. Bondy retired from Norris Health and Rehab as an LPN. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Phillips; sister, Kathy Todd; and brother, Leroy Phillips.

She was survived by her loving and close-knit family, including her daughter, Cyndie Stocks & husband Andy Rosenbalm, of Duff; granddaughter, Rebekah Rosenbalm & fiancé Dewayne Fife, of Duff; sisters, Bobby Brown and Muriel Hatmaker; brothers, Joey Phillips and Levy Phillips; and the father of her daughter, Stanley Stocks. Her family extends to several nieces, nephews, and friends, all of whom share in the loss of this spirited woman.

The family will have a private Celebration of Life service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

