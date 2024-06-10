Billy Joe Sexton Sr, Deer Lodge

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to announce the passing of our father and husband Billy Joe Sexton, Sr. He died on Friday, June 7, 2024, at his home in Deer Lodge surrounded by his family. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bart and Edna Sexton, and son Billy Joe Jr.

He leaves behind his wife Mary Sexton, Oldest son Alfonso Sexton, Daughter Deanna Sexton

Also surviving are his grandchildren and their children and his brothers and sisters.

Billy Joe gave a monthly donation to the Shriners, to help the children every month.

He would give his last dollar away anytime, he would always buy you something to eat if you were hungry, and he would give his shirt off his back if he found someone in need.

Best of all Billy Joe gave his heart and life to our Lord Jesus Christ, who changed his life from that point on.

Come and help us Celebrate his life with his family on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 10 am to 12 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 12 pm with Bishop Donnie Hill of Courts of Praise Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, Deer Lodge, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Billy Joe Sexton, Sr.

