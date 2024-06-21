Billy E Phillips, 76

Billy E Phillips 76 passed away on Monday, June 17, 2024. He was born on July 11, 1947. He was a resident of Kingston, TN, where he lived on a farm for many years and he loved it deeply. He also had a huge love for his guns. He’s also been in construction all his life. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers Everett Phillips and R.C. Phillips.

He is survived by only child: Sabrina Watkins; son-in-law: Rusty Watkins; grandchildren: Macy Godsey and Dillon Godsey; great-grandchildren: Mckinley, Westlyn, and Kimberly; and many more family members and friends whom he loved.

He was a good man and well-loved an gonna be missed dearly…I LOVE U DAD…

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Billy E. Phillips.

