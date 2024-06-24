Betty Ann Coffey, Rockwood

Mrs. Betty Ann Coffey, age 74, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 23, 2024, with her family by her side. She was born November 7, 1949, in Rockwood, Tennessee to her parents, Curt & Sally Treadway who preceded her in death. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston, Tennessee. Betty Ann enjoyed Yard Selling and Treasure Collecting, but most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time and taking care of her grandchildren (“her babies”).

Survivors include:

Husband of 52 years: Gary Coffey of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Sherry Love of Rockwood, TN

Son: Shannon Coffey of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Michael Love, Kambria Coffey, and Kaden Coffey

Great Granddaughter: Mikala Love

Sister: Margaret Beets of Rockwood, TN

Brother: J.C. Treadway of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Bishop Mike Reano officiating. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Betty Ann Coffey.

