Mr. Barry Coker of Bartlett, TN, formerly of Coalfield passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

A Graveside service will be held for family and friends on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, in the Estes Cemetery, Coalfield. Jackson Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

The full obit will be posted as soon as it is available.

