OAK RIDGE – Barbara Louise Bovee, 76, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2024, in her home after a courageous struggle with a degenerative disease of the nervous system.

Barbara was born in Bangor, ME, and grew up in Lowell, MA where she graduated from Lowell High School. She then attended nursing school and graduated as a Registered Nurse. She later earned a bachelor’s degree from the St Joseph School of Nursing. After practicing nursing in Massachusetts, Florida, Alabama, and Tennessee, she ended her working career at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. It was in Oak Ridge where she met and married Brian Bovee on July 28, 1989.

Family was Barbara’s top priority, and she cherished trips to see her two sons, their wives, and six grandchildren who bestowed her with the title of “Mumsie” and Brian, “Bopsie.” Gift-giving was one of her love languages, and when Mumsie came for a holiday or a birthday it was always extra special. Everyone looked forward to her stocking stuffers at Christmas. An exceptionally wonderful cook, Barbara loved to provide hospitality. She became well-known among friends and family for her homemade pizzas and was even asked to teach classes. One of her signature pizzas, the “Barb’s Margherita,” is a staple on the menu of her son’s restaurant.

Avid travelers, Barbara and Brian enjoyed many trips within the US and overseas. They were long-time members of a hiking and biking group, “The Friends of Maude,” which completed over 100 outings together. Barbara was an active member of St Stephen’s Episcopal church. She loved attending services and the fellowship of the close-knit parish.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Ruth Wilcox; and siblings Linda MacRae, Carole Hall, and Jimmy Wilcox.

She is survived by her loving husband, Brian Bovee; siblings Peter MacRae, Robert (Debbie) Wilcox, and Janet (David) Chiovoloni; sons Tommy (Holly), and Michael (Becky) Hacker; grandchildren Josiah, Emma, Elizabeth, Eliana, Hannah, and Silas Hacker as well as many other relatives, friends and loved ones. The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of Shalom Hospice, particularly Jessica, Destiny, and Hunter, for the wonderful care they provided.

A memorial service will be held at St Stephen’s Episcopal Church on June 22, at 3 o’clock with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to a charity that was meaningful to Barbara, Aid to Distressed Families of Appalachian Counties, ADFAC.org.

