Barbara Joan Porter (Godsey), Kingston

Barbara Joan Porter (Godsey), 73, of Kingston, Tennessee, gained her angel wings on June 5, 2024. She was born on December 31, 1950, in Harriman, Tennessee.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Lloyd Porter, grandchildren Samantha Howard, Ricky Kinney, BJ Turpin, JoAnna Turpin, along with several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, James Arthur Godsey; mother, Anna Lois Godsey (Loden); brother James Arthur Godsey Jr.; brother Carlos Lynn Godsey; sister Wanda Fay Chesser (Godsey); son Billy Jack Turpin Jr.; and daughter Angela Rena Kinney (Turpin).

Barbara cherished spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, and friends. While her health permitted, you could always count on endless homemade Christmas cookies and treats every year. Her warm presence and kind spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her. It isn’t what we leave behind, it’s what we leave in people’s hearts that counts. As difficult as it is to say goodbye, I know she is no longer struggling in pain, but instead, is rejoicing in heaven with her children. May she rest in peace.

The Porter Family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston. Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston have been entrusted with the care of the Porter Family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...