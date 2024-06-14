Baby Wrenley Blaike Adams

Wrenley Blaike Adams, 13 days old, passed away unexpectedly on June 10th, 2024 to complications of Necrotizing Enterocolitis.

Wrenley was born May 29th, 2024 to parents, Tori Rechelle Potter and Brandon Troy Adams in Knoxville, TN at 26 weeks gestation.

Miss Wrenley was perfect in every way possible, the most petite features. She was a feisty little fighter, giving life her all, from her first breath to her last. Wrenley loved being held and grasping mommy’s finger for reassurance. Holding that sweet baby was the biggest wave of peace and joy all in one. Heaven gained the purest soul in the form of a butterfly; a flower of the sky, raising her wings as an organic clock, each flutter a moment until her time of rest. Gone but never forgotten, Wrenley Blaike is survived by mom, dad, sister (Zoee), and brothers (Kolesyn and Parker); alongside a long list of loving and caring family members and supportive friends.

The family will have a graveside service on Friday, June 14th, 2024 at Island Ford Cemetery, Lancing TN at 11 am.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Wrenley Blaike Adams.

