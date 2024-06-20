Athens Woman Indicted for First-Degree Murder in Mother’s Death

An Athens woman has been indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge after her mother’s body was discovered in Rockwood in April. Roane County District Attorney Russell Johnson confirmed that 50-year-old Marie Hefner was indicted on June 18. Hefner was initially arrested on April 25.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) was requested to assist in the investigation by the 9th Judicial District Attorney General on April 21, following the discovery of 75-year-old Bertha Lodewegen’s body on April 20. The TBI determined through an autopsy that Lodewegen’s death was a homicide.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...