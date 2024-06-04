Athala Dow, 97

Athala Dow passed away peacefully in her Commonwealth apartment on Sunday morning, June 2, 2024, with devoted caregivers and her daughter by her side.

Athala was born in Rives, Tennessee to James Polk and Hallie Miller Hauser who predeceased her. She was also predeceased by her brother Thomas Hauser. Due to her expert typing and shorthand skills, she was recruited as a high school senior to relocate to an unknown town in East Tennessee, The Secret City of Oak Ridge, to begin her career at the Oak Ridge Nuclear Facilities.

She met and married James Lawton ‘Mark’ Markland and together they enjoyed boating, yardwork, and bowling. After Mark’s passing, she married Neal Dow Sr. They blended their adult families and enjoyed many years together before his death. Athala was known for her immaculate home, beautiful yards, love of Lady Vols basketball, and sweeping….she loved to sweep. She participated in social activities for many years in the Oak Ridge Boat Club, Elk’s Lodge, Oak Ridge Country Club, and bowling leagues at Ark Lanes. She retired in 1983 after 39 years at Y-12.

She is survived by children Judy Dow Kelly (Roger) and Brenda Markland Knoch (Earl) all of Oak Ridge, and Neal Dow Jr (Jeri) of Dacula, Georgia. Grandchildren Mike Kelly (Jennifer) Oak Ridge, Todd Stubbs (Beth) Knoxville, Whitney Dow Lovern (Kent) Browns Summit North Carolina, Wiley Knoch (Sara) Denver Colorado, and Meredith Dow Moore (Chad) Dacula, Georgia. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Dane, Olivia, Carly, Caitlin, Madeline, Isaac, Kaiden, Chyler, and her lifelong friend Kay Steed.

She was faithfully and lovingly cared for the past 5 years by caregivers, Jean, Ann, Gina, Amy, Regina, and Sandra. The family also wishes to thank the excellent care from Amedysis Home Care, The Wound Center of Oak Ridge, and the past week care of Covenant Hospice. Their care and the coordination of her care was exceptional.

Receiving of friends will be held Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge from 2:30 – 3:30p. Graveside services to follow at 4p at Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Chaplain Brent Stewart officiating. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider memorials to Pat Summit Foundation (she loved basketball) 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101 Knoxville, TN 37902, Kern Memorial United Methodist Church, 451 East Tennessee Avenue, Oak Ridge TN 37830, or a charity of choice.

