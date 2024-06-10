Ashleigh A Bryant, Rockwood

Ms. Ashleigh A Bryant of Rockwood was born April 25, 1980, and passed away June 6, 2024, after winning her battle with breast cancer her body succumbed to the damage from the chemo. She was a dedicated QA tech at DWK for almost 20 years.

I can’t make this sad or she’ll haunt me.

After our mother passed, we would joke about how we were going to write each other’s obituaries. Dramatic heavenly entrances, ridiculous causes of death, etc. But now that it’s time to write it, I don’t feel like being silly. So, at the risk of being haunted, let me tell you about my big sister.

She was an avid reader, true crime junkie, WWE fan & a history buff. But her biggest love was her son & her family. And, if she loved you, you were her family! She was loyal & protective to a fault, stubborn as a mule, and loved just as hard. She had the best laugh & my favorite type of humor. She told the best secrets and always knew the right words. If you could live on in spirit & strong-willed, she’d have been immortal.

I know all of Heaven heard her coming. And I know she’s happy to be free but the little sister in me hopes she tripped just a little.

Ashleigh, I can’t write an epic obituary when I’m sad, but I can share your memory with our many stories. To know her was to love her and if you didn’t know her you missed out because she was the best big sister.

She is proceeded in death by her parents: Debbie Bryant and John Lee of Harriman.

Maternal grandparents: Frances & Robert Smith of Oakdale.

Maternal great grandparents: Juanita & James Keylon of Oakdale.

Nephew: James Isiah Davidson.

She is survived by her son: Jack Walden of Rockwood.

Fiancé: Ralph Davidson of Rockwood.

His mother: May Eskridge.

Sister & brother-in-law: Aimee & Eddie Davidson of Maryville.

Nephews: Dezm’n and Zakery Davidson of Maryville.

Nieces: Caleigh and husband Adrian Batista of Orlando.

Nanny: Sissy Jenkins of Harriman.

Special aunt: Robin Walls of Lexington, KY.

And a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Special mention best friend: Heather Lynn and her family.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at New Life Church, 3106 Roane State Hwy, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 PM

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Ms. Ashleigh Bryant

