Arline Fuller, 93, Rockwood

Mrs. Arline Fuller, age 93, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, and most recently of Sycamore Trace in Kingston, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 9, 2024, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born August 16, 1930, in Detroit, Michigan, and was a longtime resident of Rockwood. She was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church. Arline was an avid sports fan, especially of golf and The University of Tennessee Volunteers, and loved spending time with her boys at the Lake Cabin. She never met a stranger and had many friends, and will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Thomas A. Fuller, Jr.; sister, Doris Harkins; mother-in-law, Kate Fuller; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Hamby.

Survivors include:

Sons & Daughters-in-law: Mike Fuller (Susan) of Rockwood, TN

Steve Fuller (Debbie) of Carthage, TN

Tommy Fuller (Lesa) of Spring City, TN

Grandchildren: John Fuller, Gabrielle Price (Josh), Danielle Ficher (Christian), Kathryn Johnson (Nick), Natile Esparza (Chris), Stephen Fuller (Casey), and Caroline Fuller

Great Grandchildren: Mickey Price, Ella Price, Cyrus Price, Atlas Ficher, Leon Johnson, and Oxford Esparza

Nephews & Nieces: Donald Harkins (Mila) of MI

Kenneth Harkins (Linda) of MI

Janet Vamvas (Ted) of MI

And several other relatives and many friends.

The family would also like to thank Sycamore Trace Senior Living in Kingston for their wonderful care of Mrs. Fuller for the last few years.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 14, 2024, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. A Celebration of Life Service will follow on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Kevin Hembree officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Arline Fuller.

