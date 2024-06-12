Apryl Suzanne Ramey, 57

Apryl Suzanne Ramey, a beacon of laughter and love, passed away on June 9, 2024, in Greenville, South Carolina. Born on February 23, 1967, in Lafayette, Indiana, Apryl’s infectious humor and boundless passion for life touched everyone she met.

Apryl was the cherished daughter of Mary Ann Elizabeth Smith Ramey and the late Harley Kenneth Ramey. She grew up alongside her devoted brother, Bryan DuPont Ramey, where she cultivated a love for the simple joys in life.

Her professional journey as a bookkeeper and office manager was marked by her meticulous attention to detail and her innate ability to bring warmth and efficiency to any work environment.

Apryl’s heart was always fullest when she was surrounded by her beloved children, Travis Andrew Ramey (Kimberly Ramey), Maggie Elizabeth Holt, and Austin Charles Holt. Her role as a mother was the one she held dearest, and she instilled in her children the values of kindness, humor, and an appreciation for the natural world.

An avid lover of her pets, animals, and nature, Apryl found solace in the great outdoors. She had a special talent for finding treasures while thrifting, a hobby that allowed her to express her unique style and creativity.

Those who knew Apryl will remember her for her quick wit and her ability to find humor in every situation. She approached life with a passionate spirit and a selfless heart, always putting the needs of others before her own.

Apryl’s legacy is one of laughter, love, and the countless lives she enriched simply by being herself. Her memory will continue to inspire and bring joy to all who were fortunate enough to know her. Apryl Suzanne Ramey’s story is not one of sorrow, but a celebration of a life lived fully, with every moment embraced with open arms and a smile.

Graveside Service 12:00 noon Thursday, June 13, 2024, at Calvary Cemetery with Reverend Ray Bearden officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Ramey Family.

