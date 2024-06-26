Annual Oak Ridge Independence Day Concert and Fireworks Announced

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (June 21, 2024) – The City of Oak Ridge is sponsoring its annual fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day once again. The display will be held in A.K. Bissell Park on July 4th and is scheduled to begin at dark, around 9:45 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Community Band will perform prior to the fireworks. The concert is free, but donations are accepted by the band to help cover the cost of equipment and other expenses. The music is expected to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Anyone planning to attend is advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket for outdoor seating. A safety zone will be established by the Oak Ridge Fire Department. Please sit only in the designated areas. The walking trail and most of A.K. Bissell Park will be closed for safety reasons during the fireworks show and set up.

Parking will not be allowed along the Oak Ridge Turnpike right of way. Drivers also should not park on private property, unless they have obtained permission from the owner.

Badger Avenue will be closed to through traffic from ORAU Way to the Oak Ridge Arts Center for the duration of the fireworks display, as this part of the road is in the fireworks fallout zone. Vehicles leaving the Civic Center after the fireworks display ends will be directed by police officers to turn right (eastbound) onto Oak Ridge Turnpike.

As a reminder, the discharge of fireworks within Oak Ridge city limits is prohibited without a permit. For more information on this event, visit the City of Oak Ridge Facebook page, @CityofOakRidge or visit OakRidgeTN.gov. The Oak Ridge Fire Department can be reached at (865) 425-3520.

