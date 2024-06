Annie Burris Seiber, age 67 of Rocky Top, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Jones Mortuary in Clinton, Tennessee.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Annie Burris Seiber.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...