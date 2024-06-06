Anderson County Historical Society Hosts Special Guest Speakers at Historic David Hall Cabins

The Anderson County Historical Society is thrilled to announce a special event featuring two guest speakers this Saturday, June 8, 2024, at the historic David Hall Cabins in Claxton, TN. The program will begin at 11:00 a.m. and is free to the public.

Guest Speakers and Topics

Ron Evans – Renowned local historian Ron Evans will present on “The History of Powell Station,” offering an in-depth look at the historical significance and development of this key area. Terry Futtrell – Esteemed historian Terry Futtrell will discuss “Burnside’s Invasion of East Tennessee and Wheeler’s Last Campaign,” shedding light on critical military events in the region’s history.

Event Details

Location : Historic David Hall Cabins, Claxton, TN

: Historic David Hall Cabins, Claxton, TN Time : Program begins at 11:00 a.m.

: Program begins at 11:00 a.m. Admission : Free to the public

: Free to the public Amenities : Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and snacks. Water will be available on-site.

: Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and snacks. Water will be available on-site. Extras : The guest speakers will have books for sale, providing an opportunity for attendees to delve deeper into the historical topics discussed.

: The guest speakers will have books for sale, providing an opportunity for attendees to delve deeper into the historical topics discussed. Tours: After the presentations, tours of the historic David Hall Cabins will be available, allowing visitors to explore the rich history of the site.

In case of rain, the program will be canceled and rescheduled at a later date. For further details and directions, please contact 865-945-3807.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for history enthusiasts and community members to learn about significant local history and enjoy a day at the historic David Hall Cabins. Don’t miss out on this engaging and educational experience!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...