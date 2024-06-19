Amateur Radio “Field Day” – June 22 and 23

The Roane County Amateur Radio Club will participate in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise on June 22-23 at Fort Southwest Point in Kingston. This event, open to the public, will run from noon to 6:00 p.m. both days at the shelter behind the baseball outfield.

Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have set up temporary stations in public locations during Field Day to demonstrate the science and skill of Amateur Radio. The event showcases how ham radio can operate independently of the internet and cell phone networks, providing reliable communication from almost any location.

“Ham radio functions completely independent of the Internet or cell phone infrastructure, can interface with laptops or smartphones, and can be set up almost anywhere in minutes. That’s the beauty of Amateur Radio during a communications outage,” says David Isgur, communications manager for the ARRL, the national association for Amateur Radio.

Amateur Radio is a valuable tool for learning about electronics, physics, meteorology, and more, and it serves as a crucial asset during emergencies when standard communication infrastructure fails. Anyone can become a licensed operator, with more than 725,000 licensed hams in the U.S., including 20,000 in Tennessee.

For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, contact Clifford Segar at 865-773-2586 or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio. Come join the fun and learn more about the fascinating world of Amateur Radio!

