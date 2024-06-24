Albert Oscar Johnson, 97, Kingston

Albert Oscar Johnson, age 97, of Kingston, passed Saturday, June 22, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born November 12, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, and retired as a truck driver for Burdines Department Store in Florida before moving to Tennessee. He was also a United States Army WWII veteran. He was a member of Poplar Springs Primitive Baptist Church in Kingston. His most precious times were those spent with his grandchildren. 

Preceded in death by his parents, Anderson Oscar Johnson & Hilma Marie Anderson Johnson.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 45 years          Brenda Johnson of Kingston

Children                                  James “Jim” Johnson of Mirmer, FL

                                                Rhonda Trembly & husband, Daniel of Kingston

                                                Kenny Allison & wife, Ellen of Kingston

Step-children                           Kerry Habermann and Karen Turville, both of Florida

7 Grandchildren, 15 Great-grandchildren                            

Sister-in-law                            Ferrell Winfree of Murfreesboro

Special Nieces & Nephews       Jackie & Curt Werner of Jacksonville, FL

                                                Walter Hargraves of Jacksonville, FL

                                                Mike Hargraves & wife, Bonnie of Jacksonville, FL

A host of extended family and friends

No arrangements have been made at this time but will be announced as soon as information becomes available. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

