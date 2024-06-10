Addie Lou Liles, Harriman

Addie Lou Liles, age 90, of Harriman, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Roane Medical Center.

She was a member of Beechfork Holiness Church and loved the Lord with all of her heart. Addie was faithful to the Lord and was dedicated to taking care of her family. On June 7 of this year, she would have been married to her husband for 72 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Pat Liles; son, Randy Liles; brothers, James Thomas Vann, Rommie Vann, Jr., and wife Pat; sisters, Wanda Justice, Dora Faye Vann, and Dorris Portwood.

She is survived by her son, Richard Liles and wife Teresa of Clinton; grandchildren, James Liles, Jason Liles and wife Lori of Clinton, Jeremy Liles and wife Donna of Clinton, Randy Liles and wife Haley of Clinton, Tommy Brooks and wife Stacey of Graves Gap Community; great-grandchildren, Michael Liles and wife Sabrina, Madison Liles, Riley Liles, Braden Liles, Paghton Liles; great-great grandchildren, Connor Liles and Shelby Liles; brothers, Donald Ray Vann and wife Pat of Joiner; sister, Peggy Sexton; also by extended family members and special friends.

There are no funeral services planned.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Liles family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

