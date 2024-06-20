Adam C. Griffis, Kingston

Adam C. Griffis, age 50, of Kingston, beloved son of Curtis and Cathy Griffis passed away Sunday, June 16, 2024, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Although he struggled with diabetes and mental illness he was a fighter who kept going bravely forward. He loved walking the trails in Roane and Anderson Counties and feeding the wildlife. He loved sports and intense conversations about his favorite teams. He loved all animals and enjoyed listening to music. He always did his best in everything he did. He fought a long hard battle but is now at peace. He will be sorely missed. We are so proud of him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his aunt & uncle, Van and Janie Hughes, Aunt Carolyn Brown; cousins, Ann Miles, George Miles Jr and wife, Michelle, Eric and Christy Hughes, Shane and Brandon Hughes, Larry Griffis and Teresa Griffis.

A very heartfelt thank you to George Miles Jr and Janice Mullins, and the wonderful people who reached out. A very special thank you to Doug Clark and the special staff, doctors, and nurses at UT Medical Center.

We will miss our walking buddy. Rest in peace warrior. The best is yet to come.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 pm, Monday, June 24, 2024, in the chapel of Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please give to the American Diabetes Association or to a Mental Health Association.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

