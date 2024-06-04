40-Year-Old Jennifer Danielle Campbell Arrested by Rockwood Police for Drug-Related Charges

Last Friday, Rockwood police arrested 40-year-old Jennifer Danielle Campbell. She was booked into the Roane County Jail on multiple counts of manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy involving Schedule I drugs. Campbell remains in jail with a bond set at $5,000.

The incident occurred on May 31, 2024, at approximately 8:04 PM, when the Rockwood Police Department was dispatched to 504 N Gateway Ave due to a report of possible drug activity. Officers C. Haubrich and P. Garrett arrived on the scene and made contact with a male, Dalton Tinch, and a female, Jennifer Campbell.

The officers asked Tinch and Campbell if they had any illegal items on them, and both denied having anything. Officer Haubrich requested permission to search Campbell’s bag, and she consented. According to the police report, Campbell admitted to having a pipe and a straw in her bag.

Upon searching the bag, the officers discovered illegal drugs, leading to Campbell’s arrest. She was subsequently transported to the Roane County Jail. The contents of the bag will be sent to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) lab for further testing.

Jennifer Danielle Campbell

Age/Race/Sex: 40 / W / F

Booking Number: 28369

Booked: 05/31/2024

Released:

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 05/31/2024 21:07

Bond: $5,000.00

3 Charge(s)

1 Methamphetamine – Manufacture, Delivery, Sell Or Possess

2 Manufacture, delivery, sale, possession, or conspiracy Schedule I drug

3 Manufacture, Delivery, Sale, Possession Of Controlled Substance

