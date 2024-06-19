19-Year-Old Arrested in Rockwood for Multiple Burglary and Theft Charges

Last week, Rockwood police arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Christopher Edwards, who is currently incarcerated at the county jail. Edwards faces charges for six counts of vehicle burglary and five charges of criminal attempt, among other related offenses. In total, he has been charged with 17 different counts, including burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal attempt. Edwards remains in jail with bonds set at $38,500.

According to a report from Rockwood Officer Martin, on Monday evening, information from Roane County Dispatch indicated that the driver, Ms. Davidson, had a revoked license. She received a General Sessions Citation for driving on a revoked license. When Edwards’ information was checked through Roane County Dispatch, it revealed 17 local warrants against him. These warrants included six counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property, six counts of criminal attempt, and four counts of motor vehicle theft. Edwards was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Roane County Detention Facility for booking and processing. The vehicle was returned to its registered owner.

Isaiah Christopher Edwards

Age/Race/Sex: 19 / B / M

Booking Number: 28347

Booked: 05/27/2024

Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

Arresting Date/Time: 05/27/2024 00:39

Bond: $38,500.00

17 Charge(s):

1 – Burglary

Offense Date: 09/27/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

2 – Burglary

Offense Date: 09/27/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

3 – Burglary

Offense Date: 09/27/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

4 – Burglary

Offense Date: 09/27/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

5 – Burglary

Offense Date: 09/27/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

6 – Burglary

Offense Date: 09/27/2023

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

7 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle (($2500 – $9999)

Offense Date: 09/27/2023

Bond: $7,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

8 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle (($2500 – $9999)

Offense Date: 09/27/2023

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

9 – Theft From A Motor Vehicle (Up To $1000)

Offense Date: 05/27/2024

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

10 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle ($1001-$2499)

Offense Date: 05/27/2024

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

11 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle ($10,000 – $59,999)

Offense Date: 05/27/2024

Bond: $2,500.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

12 – Criminal Attempt

Offense Date: 05/27/2024

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

13 – Criminal Attempt

Offense Date: 05/27/2024

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

14 – Criminal Attempt

Offense Date: 05/27/2024

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

15 – Criminal Attempt

Offense Date: 05/27/2024

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

16 – Criminal Attempt

Offense Date: 05/27/2024

Bond: $2,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance Bond

Charging Agency:

17 – Theft From A Motor Vehicle (Up To $1000)

Offense Date: 09/27/2023

Bond: $1,000.00

Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions

Charging Agency:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...