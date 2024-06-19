19-Year-Old Arrested in Rockwood for Multiple Burglary and Theft Charges

Last week, Rockwood police arrested 19-year-old Isaiah Christopher Edwards, who is currently incarcerated at the county jail. Edwards faces charges for six counts of vehicle burglary and five charges of criminal attempt, among other related offenses. In total, he has been charged with 17 different counts, including burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and criminal attempt. Edwards remains in jail with bonds set at $38,500.
According to a report from Rockwood Officer Martin, on Monday evening, information from Roane County Dispatch indicated that the driver, Ms. Davidson, had a revoked license. She received a General Sessions Citation for driving on a revoked license. When Edwards’ information was checked through Roane County Dispatch, it revealed 17 local warrants against him. These warrants included six counts of burglary, two counts of theft of property, six counts of criminal attempt, and four counts of motor vehicle theft. Edwards was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Roane County Detention Facility for booking and processing. The vehicle was returned to its registered owner.
Isaiah Christopher Edwards
Age/Race/Sex: 19 / B / M
Booking Number: 28347
Booked: 05/27/2024
Arresting Agency: ROCKWOOD – TN0730400
Arresting Date/Time: 05/27/2024 00:39
Bond: $38,500.00
17 Charge(s):
1 – Burglary
Offense Date: 09/27/2023
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
2 – Burglary
Offense Date: 09/27/2023
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
3 – Burglary
Offense Date: 09/27/2023
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
4 – Burglary
Offense Date: 09/27/2023
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
5 – Burglary
Offense Date: 09/27/2023
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
6 – Burglary
Offense Date: 09/27/2023
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
7 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle (($2500 – $9999)
Offense Date: 09/27/2023
Bond: $7,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
8 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle (($2500 – $9999)
Offense Date: 09/27/2023
Bond: $2,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
9 – Theft From A Motor Vehicle (Up To $1000)
Offense Date: 05/27/2024
Bond: $1,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
10 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle ($1001-$2499)
Offense Date: 05/27/2024
Bond: $2,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
11 – Theft Of Motor Vehicle ($10,000 – $59,999)
Offense Date: 05/27/2024
Bond: $2,500.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency:
12 – Criminal Attempt
Offense Date: 05/27/2024
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
13 – Criminal Attempt
Offense Date: 05/27/2024
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
14 – Criminal Attempt
Offense Date: 05/27/2024
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
15 – Criminal Attempt
Offense Date: 05/27/2024
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
16 – Criminal Attempt
Offense Date: 05/27/2024
Bond: $2,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance Bond
Charging Agency:
17 – Theft From A Motor Vehicle (Up To $1000)
Offense Date: 09/27/2023
Bond: $1,000.00
Bond Type: Appearance with Conditions
Charging Agency: