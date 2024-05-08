William Lewis (Bill) Jackson, Oak Ridge

William Lewis (Bill) Jackson of Oak Ridge, TN, died May 5, 2024, at the age of 73. He was born June 22, 1950, in Oak Ridge to Robert Lester Jackson, Sr. and Lora Fern Renner Jackson, both of whom preceded him in death.

He grew up in Oak Ridge, the Karns community of Knoxville, and Potomac, Maryland. He attended Karns High School until 1968, and graduated from Winston Churchill High School of Potomac, Maryland in 1969. He pursued higher education at University of Tennessee, Knoxville, graduating with a B.S. in Engineering Physics in 1977.

He married Sharon Rose Jehle in 1977, they were married almost 47 years. In 2017 he retired from a 40-year career as a computer applications programmer with Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon for several years.

As a young man, he loved running, biking, swimming, and canoeing. He completed two triathlons and one marathon. As an adult, he enjoyed traveling, especially to outdoor natural destinations. He was always ready to engage in conversation and share the latest comical story. A dedicated family man, he was always diligent in the care of his wife, son, and mother.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife, Sharon; son Jonathan, and daughter-in-law Emily of Knoxville; three brothers, Robert (Margaret) Jackson of Huntsville, AL; Alfred (Elaine) Jackson of Smyrna, TN; and Henry Jackson of Colorado Springs, CO.

Visitation and viewing will be Friday, May 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home, 1017 Oak Ridge Turnpike, with funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Blevins officiating. Interment will be at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. at www.alztennessee.org. Condolences may be left at www.mottmckameyfh.com under the obituary listing.

