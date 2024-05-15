William “Dustin” Hawkins, Rocky Top

William “Dustin” Hawkins age 36 of Rocky Top TN took his heavenly flight on May 13th, 2024. Dustin was born on January 25th, 1988 in Oak Ridge Tennessee.

Dustin was a beloved son, brother, and father. He considered himself the jack of all trades and the master of none. Dustin had no fear and loved living life to the fullest. Beginning at an early age he was always trying crazy ideas that led to broken bones on multiple occasions. Dustin graduated high school with honors and received a scholarship to further his electrical career. After being an electrician he decided to take his career to iron working. He traveled the states and worked on multiple projects throughout the years rigging and climbing steel.

Dustin was a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to sing and play the guitar alongside his mother and oldest son.

He is proceeded in death by his father William Hawkins

Grandparents George and Margaret Seiber, Paul Hawkins, and Iva Jean Marlow Wilson

Brother Danny Joe Braden

He is survived by his parents

Benny and Susan Braden Rocky Top

Wife Hannah Bolton LaFollette

Sons Brentin and Brayden Hawkins Rocky Top

Daughter Kyndal Bolton

Brother Rev Joshua and Hope Hawkins

Special niece Alexis Hawkins

Special nephews Walker and Korbin Hawkins

Sisters

Tonya Heatherly LaFollette

Valerie Collins Oak Ridge

Valletta and Nathan Miller Powell

Alisha Harding Clinton

A Host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, May 17, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Seiber and Rev. Lawrence Henegar officiating.

Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Sam Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...