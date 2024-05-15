William “Dustin” Hawkins, Rocky Top

William “Dustin” Hawkins age 36 of Rocky Top TN took his heavenly flight on May 13th, 2024. Dustin was born on January 25th, 1988 in Oak Ridge Tennessee.
Dustin was a beloved son, brother, and father. He considered himself the jack of all trades and the master of none. Dustin had no fear and loved living life to the fullest. Beginning at an early age he was always trying crazy ideas that led to broken bones on multiple occasions. Dustin graduated high school with honors and received a scholarship to further his electrical career. After being an electrician he decided to take his career to iron working. He traveled the states and worked on multiple projects throughout the years rigging and climbing steel.
Dustin was a member of New Life Missionary Baptist Church. He loved to sing and play the guitar alongside his mother and oldest son.
He is proceeded in death by his father William Hawkins
Grandparents George and Margaret Seiber, Paul Hawkins, and Iva Jean Marlow Wilson
Brother Danny Joe Braden
He is survived by his parents
Benny and Susan Braden Rocky Top
Wife Hannah Bolton LaFollette
Sons Brentin and Brayden Hawkins Rocky Top
Daughter Kyndal Bolton
Brother Rev Joshua and Hope Hawkins
Special niece Alexis Hawkins
Special nephews Walker and Korbin Hawkins
Sisters
Tonya Heatherly LaFollette
Valerie Collins Oak Ridge
Valletta and Nathan Miller Powell
Alisha Harding Clinton
A Host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, May 17, 2024, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, May 17, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ed Seiber and Rev. Lawrence Henegar officiating.
Graveside Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Sam Foust Cemetery in Rocky Top.