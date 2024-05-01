William “Bill” Luther Lowe, Briceville

William “Bill” Luther Lowe, age 76 of Briceville, Tennessee passed away on April 28, 2024, at the Cumberland Village of LaFollette. Bill was born October 29, 1947, in Briceville, Tennessee to the late Edward Donald Lowe and Alice Braden Lowe. Bill was a retired iron worker for overhead crane. Bill was of the Baptist Faith. He was a volunteer fire department second lieutenant for Briceville Volunteer Fire Department. He loved overhead crane work, welding with metal buildings, and enjoyed working and building cars. Bill lived in Dallas, Texas from 1980 to 1987.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his son: David Maples, and sister Karla Johnson.

Survivors:

Wife of 52 Years Carolyn Sue Lowe

Son William Edward Lowe and fiance Holli

Daughter Anita Jenette Watts and fiance Mike

Brother Richard Lee Lowe

Sister Vena Parrott

14 Grandchildren

9 Grandchildren

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, May 2, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM, Friday, May 3, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment to follow funeral service at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...