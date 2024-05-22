Vincent Buckholtz Pleads Guilty in 2021 Crass Brothers Drug Deaths Case

In a Roane County courtroom today, Vincent William Buckholtz pleaded guilty to charges related to the deaths of the Crass brothers, aged 17 and 19, who died in 2021 at their home on Circle Lane off Caney Ford Road. Buckholtz admitted to his role in selling illegal drugs to the brothers, which ultimately led to their deaths.

Prosecutors from the 9th District Attorney General’s office, Generals Curtis and Roberts, oversaw the case and confirmed Buckholtz’s plea agreement.

Buckholtz is set to serve several years in prison for his actions. Additionally, there may be another suspect named soon in connection with the case.

