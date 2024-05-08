Tri-County Boulevard to Be Adorned with Veterans’ Banners

In a heartwarming tribute to honor the service and sacrifices of veterans, Tri-County Boulevard is set to be transformed into a gallery of patriotism with the display of banners featuring veterans’ pictures. After approximately three months of planning and coordination, the initiative is slated to come to fruition in the upcoming weeks, pending final arrangements.

Mayor Jason Stiltner unveiled this inspiring project during last Thursday’s Oliver Springs Town council meeting, revealing that the necessary permissions have been secured from Clinton Utility to hang the banners proudly along their utility poles. This announcement follows concerted efforts by the American Legion Post in town, who spearheaded the campaign to commemorate veterans by adorning the boulevard and potentially other downtown streets with their portraits.

The decision to embark on this endeavor was made early in the new year, with the American Legion Post championing the cause of honoring veterans through these visually striking banners. Recognizing the significance of this gesture, the Town Council rallied behind the initiative, offering their support by contributing to the production costs of the veterans’ portraits. Each banner comes with an initial price tag of around $120, prompting the council’s decision to share in the financial responsibility to ensure widespread participation.

For families wishing to have their beloved veterans recognized and celebrated on these banners, avenues have been provided for them to get involved. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to City Hall for further information on how to submit photographs and details for inclusion in the commemorative display.

