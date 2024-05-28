Tina Ann Marie Breeden, Clinton

Tina Ann Marie Breeden, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away at her home on May 18, 2024. She was born October 2, 1975, to Timothy (Tim) Breeden and Patty Breeden. She loved camping, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends.

Tina is preceded in death by his father, Timothy Breeden, and husband Tony Headrick.

Tina is survived by:

Mother Patty Breeden

Sisters Kim and Daniel Daugherty of Caryville

Samantha Breeden of Galveston, TX

Ashley Breeden of Rocky Top

Nieces Victoria and Olivia Daugherty of Caryville

Nephews Zackery and Kaden Auzston of Galveston, TX

Companion Mike Langley of Clinton

And a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins, family members, and friends.

Visitation: 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 5:00 PM, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chuck Daniels and Pastor David Seals officiating.

The family will be hosting dinner at the Community Center in Rocky Top following the funeral service. You may also view Tina’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top, TN is in charge of arrangements.

