Timothy Scott Norman, LaFollette

Timothy Scott Norman, age 60 of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away on May 2, 2024, at the LaFollette Medical Center. Timothy was born October 14, 1963, in LaFollette, Tennessee to the late Edward Norman and Bonnie Nance Norman. Timothy was a painter for Buchanan Pain Company. He was of the Baptist Faith. He loved watching the Atlanta Falcons and UT Vols football, painting, drinking coffee, cigarettes, listening to the band Nickelback, and especially spending time with his kids and grandbabies.

In addition to both his father and mother, Timothy is preceded in death by his sister: Diane Market.

Survivors:

Wife Brenda Norman

Sons   Chris Norman (Hope)

            Quentheny Roaden

            Michael Hawkins

Daughters   Breanna Norman

                    Savannah Norman

                    Devaney Norman

                    Jennifer Hawkins

                    Jessica Pitts

                    Brandy Norman

                     Kattie Thompson

Grandchildren Graston, Braden, Weston, and Cameron Norman

                       Tina Bree Hawkins and Lane Lloyd Hawkins

                        Amber Nicole Daniel and Trey Daniel

                         Ava Raney and Kylie Raney

                        Kinsley Nichelson

Brothers    Michael Edward Norman

                  Ronnie Lee Norman

Sisters      Kathy Sue Layfield

                 Sandra Ray Norman

Mother-in-law Hazel Roaden

And a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.

A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Bakers Forge Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee.

