Timothy Scott Norman, LaFollette

Timothy Scott Norman, age 60 of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away on May 2, 2024, at the LaFollette Medical Center. Timothy was born October 14, 1963, in LaFollette, Tennessee to the late Edward Norman and Bonnie Nance Norman. Timothy was a painter for Buchanan Pain Company. He was of the Baptist Faith. He loved watching the Atlanta Falcons and UT Vols football, painting, drinking coffee, cigarettes, listening to the band Nickelback, and especially spending time with his kids and grandbabies.
In addition to both his father and mother, Timothy is preceded in death by his sister: Diane Market.
Survivors:
Wife Brenda Norman
Sons Chris Norman (Hope)
Quentheny Roaden
Michael Hawkins
Daughters Breanna Norman
Savannah Norman
Devaney Norman
Jennifer Hawkins
Jessica Pitts
Brandy Norman
Kattie Thompson
Grandchildren Graston, Braden, Weston, and Cameron Norman
Tina Bree Hawkins and Lane Lloyd Hawkins
Amber Nicole Daniel and Trey Daniel
Ava Raney and Kylie Raney
Kinsley Nichelson
Brothers Michael Edward Norman
Ronnie Lee Norman
Sisters Kathy Sue Layfield
Sandra Ray Norman
Mother-in-law Hazel Roaden
And a host of other family members and friends.
Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 1:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2024 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Friday, May 10, 2024, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel in Rocky Top.
A graveside service will be held following the funeral service on Friday, May 10, 2024, at the Bakers Forge Cemetery in LaFollette, Tennessee.