Thomas “Tom” Oakes, Farragut

Thomas “Tom” Oakes, age 73, of Farragut, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 9, 2024. Born June 14, 1950, in Danville, VA. To the late Wyatt “Jimmy” Oakes and Relia Scearce. Tom loved being with family, playing golf, collecting coins, and collecting Nolan Ryan memorabilia. Tom also enjoyed volunteering for Mission of Hope.

Tom is survived by loving wife of 50 years Terry Oakes; son Travis Oakes; faithful companion Lilli “Little Bit” Oakes; and many other loved family and friends.

The family would like to send a special Thank you to NHC Rehab and respite also to Caris Hospice for providing wonderful care to the whole family.

Visitation will be held Monday, May 20, 2024, at First Baptist Concord Church in Farragut from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM with and service to follow. Burial will take place take place Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, family is requesting donations be made to The Parkinson’s Foundation and Mission of Hope. Condolences can be left at www.weatherfordmortuary.com

