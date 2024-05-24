The Kingston Police Department Joins Statewide “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

As summer begins and families set out on vacations, the Kingston Police Department is teaming up with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) to launch the “Click It or Ticket” campaign. Running from May 20 through June 2, this initiative will see increased seat belt enforcement across Tennessee, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) nationwide effort.

Kingston Police Chief Jim Washam emphasized the importance of seat belt use, stating, “We want seat belt use to be an automatic habit for drivers and passengers alike. It’s not just a safe thing to do — it’s the law.”

A key focus of the “Click It or Ticket” campaign is nighttime enforcement. NHTSA data reveals that a higher number of unrestrained passenger vehicle occupant fatalities occur at night. Additionally, seat belt usage varies between genders. According to Tennessee’s Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), 43% of males killed in Tennessee crashes last year were unrestrained, compared to 35% of females.

Participating law enforcement agencies will adopt a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, issuing citations both day and night. In Kingston, the penalties for seat belt violations are $30 for a first offense and $55 for subsequent offenses.

Chief Washam concluded, “By increasing seat belt enforcement, we aim to save lives and reduce injuries on our roads. We urge everyone to buckle up, every trip, every time.”

