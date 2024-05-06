Terry Lee Kelly, Rockwood

Mr. Terry Lee Kelly, age 50 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Knoxville. He was born on March 8, 1974, in Virginia. Terry worked for Custom Foods of America in Knoxville, TN. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was also a former Eagle Scout.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Hugh & Margie Kelly.

He is survived by:

Son: Connor Kelly
Brother: David Kelly (Vanesa), Rusty Kelly
Special Friend: Julian “Woot” Anders 
Nieces: Blayke, Karsyon, and Jayden Kelly
Cousins: Tammy Isham, Tina Hood, Margie Horton, and Jackie Terry
Aunts: Peggy Kelly, Marie Kelly, and Mary Sue Cagle
along with several other family members and friends

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 6, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Greg Kelly officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Terry Lee Kelly.

