TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL TO INCREASE PATROLS DURING MEMORIAL DAY HOLIDAY

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) plans to increase patrols and utilize a variety of traffic safety enforcement tools to reduce the number of crashes across the state during this year’s Memorial Day holiday period.  The THP will conduct saturation patrols, seatbelt, and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes.  The 2024 Memorial Day holiday period will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, May 24, and will conclude at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday, May 28. 

Over the Memorial Day weekend of 2023, there were 12 fatal crashes five were single-vehicle crashes, and seven were multiple-vehicle crashes resulting in 13 people killed in vehicular crashes during the weekend.  Six were occupant fatalities not wearing safety restraints and nine of the traffic fatalities were in alcohol-related crashes. There were three motorcycle riders killed during last year’s Memorial Day holiday, one of the three riders was not wearing a helmet. There was also one ATV rider and two pedestrians killed during this time. There was a fatality every 6 hours and 27 minutes during the 2023 Memorial Day holiday period.

“We are committed to saving lives and preventing injuries on Tennessee roads. Memorial Day weekend is when we start seeing heavier traffic,” Colonel Matt Perry said. “This is the time of year for family vacations and outdoor activities. Our troopers will be focused on distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving, and seat belt laws during the holiday and throughout the summer months. I have instructed my district captains to use all resources available to ensure traffic safety. I am asking that all motorists help us make this a safe summer. You can do this by ignoring your phone, driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, and designating a sober driver. If you plan to drink, do not drive.”  

“As we honor the heroes who gave the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day weekend, please remember to keep yourself and everyone in your vehicle safe,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “With your help and the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s education and enforcement efforts, we can make this a safe and enjoyable weekend for everyone.”

During last year’s Memorial Day holiday state troopers arrested 94 individuals on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence, made 7,829 traffic stops, issued 536 citations to motorists for violation of the seatbelt law, and issued 1,982 speeding citations.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (www.TN.Gov/safety) mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

