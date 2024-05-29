Stowers Machinery Foundation donates $100,000 to support Roane State’s new health science campus in Knoxville

Stowers Machinery Foundation presents Roane State with a $100,000 donation in support of the college’s new health science campus under construction in West Knoxville. Pictured from left to right are Roane State Foundation’s Campaign Manager Joey Gilbert and Executive Director Scott Niermann, RSCC President Chris Whaley, and Wes and Liz Stowers.

The Stowers Machinery Foundation recently donated $100,000 to support Roane State’s new Knox Regional Health Science Education Center. The campus is currently under construction in West Knoxville and is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

The 130,000-square-foot center will be located at 9575 Sherrill Boulevard, across from Parkwest Medical Center, and will house health science programs offered by both Roane State and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Knoxville.

Once completed, the center will replace Roane State’s current Knox County Center for Health Sciences and allow both colleges to significantly expand health science courses and programs.

The center is expected to educate more than 8,000 students each year. Plans also include a large, multi-purpose simulation center with spaces built to replicate a variety of healthcare training settings.

Current Roane State programs to be offered at the new campus include nursing, EMS, polysomnography, and respiratory therapy, with the college planning to add new programs such as cardiovascular technology, healthcare administration, and public health.

“We are very excited about what this new Roane State facility will provide our community,” explained Wes Stowers, Chairman and CEO of Stowers Machinery Corporation in Knoxville. “Educating skilled healthcare professionals is a tremendous need and we are proud to support such a worthy cause that will impact so many.”

“This gift moves us closer to our goal of ensuring all students have access to an excellent health science education,” said Scott Niermann, executive director of Roane State Foundation. “We look forward to building on this strong partnership with the Stowers family as we prepare to welcome the first students through the doors of this new campus next year.”

Roane State broke ground on the health science center in the summer of 2023. The total estimated dollar amount for the project is $75 million, with the State of Tennessee contributing $67.5 million to the effort. The college needs at least $7.5 million in private philanthropy to complete the project and sustain funding for the students who will attend.

“As our fundraising campaign continues, we welcome the support of citizens across the region who value a healthy, thriving community,” Niermann added.

Interested supporters can learn more about getting involved with the fundraising effort or making a direct contribution at thrive.roanestate.edu.

