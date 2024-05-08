Steven Douglas Coggins, Rockwood

Steven Douglas Coggins, age 61, of Rockwood, TN, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024. Steven enjoyed Halloween, his favorite holiday with his friends at the Michael Dunn Center.

Steven is preceded in death by, parents, William “Larry” and Myra “Betsy” Coggins.

Steven is survived by, brother, Andy (Deborah) Coggins; sister, Missie (Kirk) Pierce; nephew and nieces, A.J., Ashley, and Samantha.

The family will be holding a memorial service at a later time. In lieu of flowers, family is asking for donations to be made to Michael Dunn Center.

Condolences can be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...