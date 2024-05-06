Shirley Mabe Farmer, Oak Ridge

Shirley Mabe Farmer of Oak Ridge Tennessee passed away on May 3, 2024, at the age of 79.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles Farmer, her two sons Chuck Jr (Ruthie) and Tony Farmer (Cynthia)…

Four grandchildren, Deanna Purcell (Eric), Trey Farmer (Angelique), Jordan Farmer, and Gabe Farmer (Kacee)…six great-grandchildren

and many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by two brothers, Denver Mabe and Larry Mabe.

She was a longtime member of Clinton and Oak Ridge churches of God.

She served for many years as the local Executive Director for the March of Dimes.

Her favorite Bible verse was John 3:16

“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Monday, May 6, 2024, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Overton Cemetery on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 11:00 a.m.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

