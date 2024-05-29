Sheriff Wayne Potter Discloses Cancer Diagnosis, Asks for Prayers

Morgan County, TN – In a heartfelt statement posted on Facebook today, Sheriff Wayne Potter disclosed that he has been diagnosed with cancer and is seeking prayers for divine intervention.

Here is Sheriff Potter’s statement:

Morgan County Citizens and Friends:

First, let me say again, like I have many times over the years, I am grateful for the confidence and support you have always given me and my family. It’s an honor and privilege to serve you and your family as Morgan County Sheriff.

Continually, I have always been forthcoming and transparent with information regarding your sheriff’s office. Today is no different. For several weeks I have had some ongoing medical issues that have caused me some uncomfortable and reoccuring pain and ongoing problems. I have had a few tests and doctor visits to make an attempt to get some relief. This past week unfortunately we received news we weren’t prepared for. The scans and test revealed a mass on my pancreas and lesions on my liver. Cancer of the pancreas that spread to the liver was the diagnosis. Obviously, this isn’t good news at all and me, Lea and the kids and family are truly devastated, to say the least. Now, let me be clear. I will fight this thing with everything in my soul and within my power and use everything at my disposal.

I will remain your Sheriff until the good Lord sees fit. My hope is I can have many more good months and hopefully many more years. However, I am prepared and at peace about what’s been thrown at us and the possible outcomes. Lea and the kids are not so much at peace. They need your specific prayers, as I surely do too. I can assure you that the Sheriff’s Office will be in good hands during my absence. It will operate and serve you and your family just as it always has. I encourage you to reach out to Chief Deputy Rick Hamby or any other of my command staff if you need anything at all.

What we need is prayers, we believe in prayer and divine intervention. We pray for God’s will to be done and His healing will cover us and keep us right where we are. I love each one of you and appreciate every single thing that you have done for me and my family.

-Sheriff Wayne Potter & Family

