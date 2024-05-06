Shelia Faye Douglass Smith, 63

Shelia Faye Douglass Smith was born to the late Deacon Charles Lee & Mother Lillie Mae Douglass, on July 17, 1960, in Harriman, TN. Shelia went to be with her Heavenly Father, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at the Fort Sanders Hospital with all her love ones and some friends surrounding her with their love and prayer. Shelia was previously married to Ben Christian and to this union, a son “Zackery Christian” was born.

Shelia was also known as Mama and Nana by many, T-Bone ( given by her father), Aunt She She, Slee Sly, and just plain ole TEE. Shelia was a graduate of Harriman High School, in 1979. She later was employed at Kayser Roth, and then she went to Harriman Housing Authority, where she served as Executive Director, and also the first black woman to ever serve in that capacity. She was employed with Housing for 25 years. Shelia was also known to wear many “HATS”. She was a grrreeaaatt cook, and some people called her the “Cake Lady”. She owned her own Jewelry Business, where her social media friends and customers loved to hear her and husband “BO” say sold, sold, sold. Shelia flashed a beautiful smile all the time, and loved to have a lot of fun with her family and friends.

Shelia was a born-again Christian, where she spent her childhood at Mark’s Chapel Church and a faithful member of Believers Voice of Deliverance Church where she served as Chairman of the Usher Board for many years, Intercessor, Shepard’s Staff, Choir Member, a former member of the Roane County Community Chorus, and also a member of the “Little Ones” Douglass Gospel Singers. Shelia joined in holy matrimony in 1998 to Boydell Smith, until death do us part. Shelia loved to entertain and have a lot of company, and her front porch was known as a safe haven to everyone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Lillie Mae Douglass, Father/Mothers-in-law, Herbert and Henrietta Smith, Brothers, Charles Douglass, Jr., Micheal Eugene Douglass, Rev. Alvin Thomas Douglass, Sister, Teresa Ann Frazier, Nephew Patrick “OZ” Batey, Joshua Douglass Dowdell, Niece, Tyesha Paney, Great nephews, Kaleel O’Shen Love, and G’Metrik Thomas.

She leaves to celebrate her memories, Devoted husband, Boydell “Bo” Smith. Son, Richard Zackery Christian. “Daughter” Lillie Mae Hacker. Grandchildren: Zakai (Kai), Zekari (Kari) (but his nana called him (Cory), and Zirraeya (RayRay). God-daughters: Tatiyana Church and Dakota Kellems, (Atlanta, Ga.) Brothers: Lory Christopher Douglass, and Gilbert Frazier. Sisters: Margie (Lionel) Moore, Glenda (Gregory) Buckles, Willie Mae (James) Springs, Ivory (Scottie) Dowdell, Lisa Velinda Douglass, Laura Christine Pankey, and Teresa (John) Brown. Aunts: Pearline Young (Huntsville, AL.) And Melinda Bertram, Sisters-in-law: Sarah Douglass, Sandra Douglass, Alice Douglass, Odessa Gunn, Edna Reynolds (Los Angeles, Calif.) Brothers-in-law: Rev. Curtis (Ruby) Russell, Florance, Al. A host of nephews and nieces, and great nephews and nieces, cousins, and a host of relatives, and friends. Her special partners “in crime”, Sheriffia Barksdale, Deidra Johnson, Mashelle Robinson, and Connie Beard Cleveland.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET. Service will follow. A graveside service will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens following the Funeral Service. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Shelia Faye Douglass Smith.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...