Sharon (Henley) Johnson, Harriman

Mrs. Sharon (Henley) Johnson, of Harriman, TN went home to be with her Lord May 14, 2024. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She attended Emory Heights Elementary and graduated from Harriman High School in 1967. She worked at Walmart in Harriman as Department Manager, as well as at Walmart in Asheville, N.C., where she was assistant manager. Sharon was a CNA at Marshall Voss Care and Rehab and Rockwood Care and Rehab for 10 years. Her hobbies were reading, crochet, loved to cook, swimming, and enjoyed travel.

She was preceded in death by; Father: Robert Henley; Step-Father: Samuel Leon (Mope) Raymond Sr.; Mother: Bonnie Bernice Leffew Raymond; Brother: Samuel Leon (Randy) Raymond Jr.; Son: John Kevin Riggs; and Baby Sister: Glenna Faye Raymond.

Survivors include:

Husband: William C. (Bill) Johnson

Daughter: Melissa Rentschler (Bryne Lowe)

Son: James Keith Riggs (Linda)

Stepdaughter: Deborah Jane Long (Greg)

Grandchildren: Allen James (A.J.) Rentschler, Robert Anthony Riggs, William Everette Riggs, Kaylie Ann Lowe, Rachel Ann Crook (Andrew), Emma Elizabeth Long, Bryson Borum, Michelle Ellison, Amanda Ellison, Jasper Ellison, and Heather Ellison (Daniel Brown)

Brothers: Robert Henley (Phyllis) and Keith Henley

Uncles: Jerry Leffew (Gladys), Mickey Leffew, and Ken Raymond (Juicy)

Sister-in-law: Jane Martin (Homer)

Pall Bearers: Anthony Riggs, William Riggs, Greg Long, Bryne Lowe, Ken Raymond, Daniel Borum

And a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary, of Rockwood, TN. Funeral Service will follow at 8:00 p.m. ET. A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery of Rockwood, TN, Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Sharon (Henley) Johnson.

