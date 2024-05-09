Severe Storms Wreak Havoc Across Region

A barrage of powerful storms swept through our area late yesterday, leaving a trail of chaos in its wake. Flash flooding, fallen trees, and widespread power outages plagued several communities as the relentless storms unleashed their fury.

Harriman, Midtown, and Rockwood were among the hardest-hit areas, grappling with significant power disruptions. Rockwood Electric Utility (REU) officials reported a major outage along Gateway Avenue, leaving traffic lights out and hundreds of homes in the vicinity without power for approximately two hours. Additionally, lower Rockwood Road residents on the mountain faced further outages due to storm-related issues.

Downtown Kingston faced a similar predicament earlier today when a falling tree took out a substation on Paint Rock Ferry Road. The outage affected courthouse offices and other businesses along Highways 58 and 70.

The impact of the storms extended to local schools, with Ridgeview Elementary forced to close due to a power outage caused by a fallen tree in the Highland Forest subdivision area.

Morgan County schools were closed today as well due to flooding and storm damage.

Despite the challenges, Rockwood Electric Utility worked tirelessly through the night to restore power, with most areas now back online. However, some isolated incidents may still be unresolved.

In a separate weather-related incident, emergency crews responded to reports of a tree crashing into a home on Hassler Mill Road late last night, highlighting the dangers posed by the severe weather. South Roane County faced its share of troubles, with numerous reports of flooded roads and fallen trees.

Thankfully, the worst of the storms has passed, with calmer weather prevailing today. Authorities issued flash flood warnings for several counties, including Fentress and Cumberland, from late Wednesday into early Thursday. The system, which brought in excess of 5 inches of rain to some areas and at least an inch and a half to others, marks the most severe weather event of the season thus far.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...