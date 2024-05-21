Senator Yager to host tele-town hall on May 29

(KINGSTON) – On Wednesday, May 29 at 6:00 PM CDT / 7:00 PM EDT Senator Ken Yager (R-Kingston) will host a tele-town hall event. Many citizens of the 12th Senatorial District may be called to participate, but all citizens can call in using the following number: 855-269-4484.

“It is a privilege to represent nine of the finest counties in the Tennessee Senate,” said Sen. Yager. “I look forward to the opportunity to hear from many well-informed and civically-engaged citizens at this upcoming tele-town hall. I encourage all citizens to dial in.”

WHO: State Senator Ken Yager

WHAT: Tele-town hall Event

WHEN: Wednesday, May 29th at 6:00 PM CDT / 7:00 PM EDT

NUMBER: 855-269-4484

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...