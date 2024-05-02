Sena Diane McPeters, Oliver Springs

Sena Diane McPeters, age 66 of Oliver Springs, passed away peacefully and entered her heavenly home in the presence of her family after a lengthy battle of cancer on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.

Sena was born April 21, 1958, in Oliver Springs, TN to the late Elmer and Etta Lively.

She was a wonderful wife, soul mate, and best friend to Wendell McPeters, precious mother and grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Sena was of strong faith and a long-time member of Union Valley Church. Her personality was a shining light to all she came in contact with and was the rock in our family. Saying goodbye is the most difficult decision we could ever have faced, but knowing she is now in the presence of the Lord gives us comfort in knowing that we will see her again.

Preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Etta Lively

Son Steven G. McPeters

Sister Lena Bunch

Brother Vic Lively

Sena is survived by husband Wendell McPeters

Loving Daughter April McPeters

Precious sister Sheila Collins and husband Tim of Kingston, TN

Grandsons Isaac McPeters And Jaydon Patterson along with many nieces and nephews, other family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family will have a graveside service on Monday, May 6, 2024, at 2:00 pm in the Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating.

Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation of Oliver Springs, TN is proudly serving the McPeters family.

We invite you to leave a note for Sena’s family or share a memory, to their online guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

