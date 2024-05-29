Search Efforts Ongoing for Man Swept Away by High Waters in Morgan County

Morgan County, TN – On Monday, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad, along with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad, collaborated in an effort to locate 54-year-old Wade Davis of Cumberland County. Davis was swept away by high waters at the Devil’s Breakfast Table in Cumberland County near the Morgan County line..

Devil’s Breakfast Table – Picture from City-Data.com. No author listed

Davis had reportedly gone fishing with a friend at Daddy’s Creek when he lost his footing. His friend last saw him floating down the river. The search effort included assistance from multiple agencies, deploying helicopters and drones to locate Davis. Despite these efforts, Davis has not been found.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the search has been postponed due to the high and rapid water conditions. Authorities urge residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious sightings in the water between Oakdale and northward.

If you see anything that might help locate Davis, please contact your local authorities immediately.

