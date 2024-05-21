Sarah Elizabeth Johnson (Snow), Rockwood

Sarah Elizabeth Johnson (Snow), age 70 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, May 18th, 2024 at 11:04 pm, peacefully at her home. She was born on November 22nd, 1953. She deeply loved her lifelong husband of 34 years & is now reunited with him hand-in-hand after 2 years. She cherished every moment and loved her family, especially all her grandchildren & great-grandchildren so much. 

She is preceded in death by —
Spouse: James “Danny” Johnson
Mother: Ella Mae Sheckels Snow
Siblings: Debra Charlene Snow 

Survived by —
Children: Michele Matthews (Thomas); Robby Steelman; Connie Long (Scott), Elmer Steelman Jr.

Grandchildren: Jamie Hackler-Matthews “Jimbob” (Jenny), Amanda Hill (Ryan), Ashley Hydell (Anthony), Allen Lay, Shelly Steelman, Austin Steelman, Thomas “DJ” Matthews
Bonus grandchildren: Jonathan Long (Janice)

Great-Grandchildren: Mason Lay, Mattie Webster, Raelynn Treece, Greyson Treece, Xaelee Howard, Taylan Davis, Ellie Hill, Deja Steelman, Kobe Davis, Jeremiah Steelman
Bonus Great-Grandchildren: Jaxson Long, Lily Hill

Siblings: Carol Ann Murray, Eddie Vandergriff (Cecil)

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Cremation arrangements have been made and a private interment will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Sarah Elizabeth Johnson.

